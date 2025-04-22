Estevao's agent shared how Chelsea beat Barcelona to the Brazilian wonderkid despite offers from PSG and Bayern Munich

Estevao Willian's agent, Andre Cury, has claimed that Barcelona were also tracking the young Brazilian who was signed by Chelsea last summer. He added that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich also made approaches, but the Blues managed to convince the youngster in the end.
Speaking to MARCA, Cury claimed that Barcelona were not in a financial position to sign a player and then let him join a year later. He hinted that this was the main reason for the Brazilian to join Chelsea and said (via Tribal Football):
"Estevao is the most expensive transfer in all of Latin America. First, Estevao, second, Vitor Roque, and third, Neymar. I was lucky enough to make all three. Also the biggest purchase in South American history, which was Vitor Roque from Palmeiras for 30 million. I'm grateful for a bit of work and luck.
"With Estevao, I had interest from PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea... from several clubs. Negotiating today is very difficult due to the Fair Play issue. Those who don't have the money to invest want to do so to get immediate results. Imagine this: Chelsea signed Estevao a year ago; they've waited a year to be able to enjoy him now, in July. There's no money to do this in Spain. They can't wait."
Chelsea paid £29 million to sign Estevao Willian from Palmeiras last summer. However, the teenager can only leave Brazil after turning 18, and is thus playing the ongoing Brasileiro Serie A season. He will join Chelsea in the summer of 2025.
Willian Estevao will join Chelsea after Club World Cup, reveals agent
Chelsea will be allowed to sign players before the FIFA Club World Cup begins this summer. However, the teenager will not be a part of the Blues' squad, but will represent Palmeiras at the tournament. Cury said (via Tribal Football):
"Yes, he's arriving after the Club World Cup. He's a world-class player. Very good. A guy who's going to make history here (in Europe)."
When asked about the comparisons with Neymar, Cury added:
"No, it's better not to make comparisons. He has his own style, but he's a very good player. He has a good family structure that helps him on a daily basis and is essential. Afraid of the jump to the Premier League? No, he'll play calmly. He'll arrive and be ready to play. He's playing very well at Palmeiras."
Estevao has created history with Palmeiras by becoming the first player in Serie A this century to score 10+ goals and have 10+ assists in a league season before turning 18.