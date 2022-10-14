"ETH so ruthless", "Officially relegated to the bench" - Manchester United fans fear £73 million player has lost the manager's trust after he is named on the bench against Omonia 

Manchester United fans are fearful that Jadon Sancho has lost Erik ten Hag's trust as he is benched for their UEFA Europa League clash against Omonia Nicosia on October 13.

Sancho was brought off at the break during United's away clash against Omonia last weekend as they won 3-2. He was an unused substitute during the Red Devils' 2-1 away win against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

The 22-year-old yet again failed to make the first XI for his team's home clash against Omonia. The winger has scored three goals in 10 games in all competitions for Ten Hag's side so far this season.

United fans opined that the player has lost Ten Hag's trust after a dismal performance against Omonia last week. The player was partially at fault for the Cypriot side's first goal.

Many also stated that United's Dutch tactician is very ruthless and the winger needs to wake up to win his spot back.

Here are some reactions from Manchester United fans across Twitter after Sancho was left out of the team's starting lineup against Omonia:

ř @__demola Sancho officially relegated to the bench Sancho officially relegated to the bench

Jamie 🟢🟡 @jamiecsmith21 @ManUtd Surprised he’s not played Sancho from the start tonight or even Garnacho to give Rashford rest for Sunday @ManUtd Surprised he’s not played Sancho from the start tonight or even Garnacho to give Rashford rest for Sunday

EL EAGLE MUFC 🇬🇮🇵🇹🦅 @AidanEagle3 It's clear to see that Erik Ten Hag isn't Jadon Sancho biggest fan right now after leaving him out of the starting line up. He hasn't shown his full potential since he joined after euro 2020. #GlazersOut It's clear to see that Erik Ten Hag isn't Jadon Sancho biggest fan right now after leaving him out of the starting line up. He hasn't shown his full potential since he joined after euro 2020. #GlazersOut

Manchester United signed Sancho for a fee of £73 million from Borussia Dortmund last season. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 48 matches for the Red Devils since joining the club.

United currently have six points on the board after three games in the competition. Another win today will push Ten Hag's side one step closer to qualifying for the next round of the tournament.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag emphasized the importance of finishing first in their group

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently opined on the importance of finishing first in their Europa League group. Finishing at the top will save the team from playing extra fixtures in the qualifying rounds. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting on November 20, that will help the players get more rest.

The Dutch manager told reporters ahead of his team's Europa League clash (via manutd.com):

"I told the players weeks ago, before the break that it is important to get number one in this group, so that will be our aim. But as you know, our aim is to win all the games. We want to avoid that, but if that is the way, then you have to win them all."

After the game against Omonia, United will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on October 16.

