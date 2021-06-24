Euro 2020: Ashley Cole backs Chelsea star to start for England against Germany

Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole has backed Mason mount to start against Germany after he sat out the previous game against the Czech Republic.

Mount had to self-isolate after coming in contact with Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19. The Chelsea ace featured in both of England’s games at Euro 2020 before the clash against the Czech Republic.

In Mount’s absence, Gareth Southgate handed Jack Grealish a start and the Aston Villa man impressed with his creativity.

I’m absolutely gutted to have to miss tonight’s game. I’ll be cheering on the boys as usual and ensuring that I’m ready to go again when called upon. Come on @England! — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) June 22, 2021

There have been calls to hand Grealish more minutes owing to his ability to change the game with his creativity. Cole, however, feels Chelsea's Mount will offer the team more, and should return to the lineup.

“It’s a difficult one, I think Gareth mentioned before the game will Mason be ready after not training for five days. I would still play him. I still think he has an impact, he presses, he’s aggressive, he wins you the ball back. It’s difficult to drop top players. I think at the moment he’s proved for Chelsea he’s been very influential and important for this England team in terms of winning the ball back.

“He gives a license to Kalvin Phillips to back him up and get on it. He’s proven his worth. We’re going to play Germany, they’re going to have ball possession, you’ve got to press and try and win the ball back.

“It’s going to be tough but I’d still go with the players I trust. He’s still going to top up his fitness with runs – within that five days how much actual training are they going to do? Do they need that fitness, they’ve just had a very, very difficult season? We’ll see, I’d still play him,” Cole told ITV Sport.

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Chelsea's Mason Mount could return to the lineup for England's Euro 2020 clash against Germany

The Germans have a better record against England at big tournaments, but that could change next Tuesday.

Germany limped over the line against Hungary and will come up against an English side that has talented players all across the pitch.

Gareth Southgate has an embarrassment of riches to choose from, as the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can’t even get into the star-studded team.

The English manager often plays a pragmatic set-up, so Mount could get the nod over Grealish against Germany. The Chelsea man could feature in an attacking midfield role in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - 5 surprise packages of Euro 2020 so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava