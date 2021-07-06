Euro 2020: Bastian Schweinsteiger names world's two best defenders

Former Bayern Munich star Bastian Schweinsteiger has named the Italian duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini as the 'best centre-backs in the world' following their performance at Euro 2020.

The Juventus duo of Bonucci and Chiellini have played a vital role in Italy's surge to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, where they will face an in-form Spain side.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took to Twitter to applaud the pairing of Chiellini and Bonucci after Italy's win over Belgium in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. The tweet read:

Italy manager Roberto Mancini also considers Bonucci and Chiellini to be the best centre-backs in the world. Mancini credits the pair's willingness to prove their worth in every game at Euro 2020. Ahead of Italy's semi-final with Spain, the Italian coach said:

"They are the best centre-back partnership in world football, we have heard that for many years. Their strength is that they want to prove that every match."

Leonardo Bonucci has been ever present for Roberto Mancini's side, playing all the games in the tournament so far. Meanwhile, Giorgio Chiellini missed two games against Wales and Austria before returning to face Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The pair are now due to face Euro 2020's highest scorers in Spain, who have pumped in five goals in consecutive games against Slovakia and Croatia.

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Leonardo Bonucci credits Italy's mentality in reaching Euro 2020 semi-finals

Leonardo Bonucci credited Italy's mental fortitude after beating Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. In an interview with Rai Sport (via Sports Bible), the Juventus defender said:

"We went 2-0 up and were dominating the game, then they got back into it with a dubious penalty, we did really well to hold on and showed once again how important the heart of this Italy side and of the Italians is."

Italy have had one of the best defenses at Euro 2020. The Azzurri have only conceded two goals in the entire tournament so far. Italy went through the entire group stage without conceding a goal before conceding once each in their games against Austria and Belgium.

Aside from Bonucci and Chiellini, Italy have had many standout performers at this summer's tournament. The likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Manuel Locatelli and Nicolo Barella have attracted interest from various European clubs due to their solid performance at Euro 2020.

Jose Mourinho:



"Mr Bonucci and Mr Chiellini could go to Harvard to give lessons on central defending." 🇮🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/F8Jv9rx103 — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) July 5, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee