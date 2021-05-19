Euro 2020: Didier Deschamps names star-studded France squad as Karim Benzema makes surprising return

According to several reports published in France earlier today, Didier Deschamps has named his 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 next month. The experienced manager has named a powerful squad for the prestigious competition and has made a fair share of interesting selections.

Karim Benzema is arguably the best striker available to France at the moment but has been snubbed by his national team for the past six years after a series of controversial incidents. The Real Madrid star has been lethal this season and has been aptly rewarded with a place in France's Euro 2020 squad.

Didier Deschamps has caused more than a few ripples in the build-up to the Euro 2020, however, and has named the Real Madrid striker in France's squad. The Los Blancos hitman has enjoyed a sensational campaign with the Spanish giants and has scored an impressive 29 goals in all competitions this season.

The seasoned striker will have to face plenty of competition in the Euro 2020 with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Wissam Ben Yedder, and Olivier Giroud also named in France's squad.

Didier Deschamps omits big names in France's Euro 2020 squad

Upamecano has not been included in the France squad

RB Leipzig midfielder Dayot Upamecano has surprisingly been excluded from the France squad. While Samuel Umtiti has failed to make it to the competition, his Barcelona teammate Clement Lenglet will accompany fellow La Liga centre-backs Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde to the Euro 2020.

Didier Deschamps has also excluded Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar from his Euro 2020 squad. Aouar did play a role in France's Euro 2020 qualifiers but has found playing time hard to come by with Lyon over the past year.

France have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment and are arguably the favourites to win the Euro 2020. The 2018 World Cup winner have a devastating forward line and will look to wreak havoc in the competition.

Didier Deschamps' men are in the proverbial group of death in the Euro 2020 and will have to get the better of European heavyweights Germany and Portugal to progress to the knock-outs. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks, France are in excellent shape and have a point to prove this year.

