Euro 2020: Joachim Low set to bring superstars back into Germany squad

According to reports from German publication BILD, Germany manager Joachim Low is set to bring veterans Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020.

Low will announce his squad for Euro 2020 on 19th May. The 61-year-old World Cup-winning manager will reportedly bring Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels back into the team after the experienced duo were told they had no future in Germany's squad in 2019.

Thomas Muller has won 100 caps for Germany in his career and played a vital role in Die Mannschaft's World Cup-winning campaign in 2014.

Joachim Low is also set to include Mats Hummels. Apart from Antonio Rüdiger and Niklas Sule, Germany doesn't possess anyone with experience in defense, making the Borussia Dortmund defender the perfect choice.

Joachim Low will step down as Germany's manager after Euro 2020, ending his 15-year stint as the manager of the national team.

Germany opt for experience over youth for Euro 2020

After a disappointing World Cup in Russia, Germany are now looking towards experienced players to give them a competitive edge at Euro 2020. However, things are not going to be easy. Die Mannschaft have been drawn into the "Group of Death" alongside France, Portugal and Hungary.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, UEFA will allow each nation to bring in a squad of 26 players for Euro 2020.

After being given a chance to bring three additional players to the tournament, Joachim Low has decided to go with experience rather than handing caps to young players.

Joachim Löw has made his decision! Thomas Müller will be included in Germany's squad for the Euros. Official announcement on Wednesday. Mats Hummels could also make his comeback. Regarding Boateng, Löw decided against calling him up [@cfbayern, @altobelli13, Bild] pic.twitter.com/kJ1jJm84xv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 17, 2021

Germany will play friendlies against Denmark and Latvia before playing their first Euro 2020 game against current world champions France on 15th June 2021. They will also play all of their group matches at the Allianz Arena, giving them home advantage.

Manager Joachim Low will hope to bow out of the national team job by winning Euro 2020.