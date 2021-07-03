Euro 2020: England manager set to start returning superstar duo against Ukraine 

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to start both Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho in their quarterfinal clash against Ukraine at Euro 2020.

Mason Mount made a promising start to the Euro 2020 campaign before missing the last two England games as he was rested. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is yet to make an appearance for England at the tournament. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has instead persisted with Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Jack Grealish.

England played a 3-4-3 system for the first time at Euro 2020 against Germany. However, with the return of Mason Mount, Gareth Southgate is set to revert back to his preferred 4-2-3-1 system.

According to Goal.com, Jadon Sancho is set to start in place of Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka, who is set to miss out after sustaining a slight knock in training.

Meanwhile, Mount will start in place of either Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier. Despite going with a more attacking lineup, England are also set to play both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips in the middle of the park.

Raheem Sterling, who is England's top scorer at Euro 2020 with three goals is expected to start as well.

England manager Gareth Southgate talks about Jack Grealish's selection ahead of Euro 2020 quarterfinals

England manager Gareth Southgate has said it is difficult to satisfy everyone with his team selection when the competition for each position is high. Southgate is aware that the crowd wants Jack Grealish to start. However, he stated that he will only pick the players best suited for each match. The England manager said:

"It’s impossible to keep everybody happy. It’s impossible to pick a team, everybody agrees with. We have to pick the right players for the right moments. Raheem has been on fire. His goals made it more difficult for others to come in. It’s a strong situation for the team. Any players that are good in one-to-one situations are important.”

England also have to keep suspensions in mind going forward in the tournament. Harry Maguire, Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips are all one yellow card away from missing the semi-finals.

If England are able to beat Ukraine, they will either face Denmark or Czech Republic in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

