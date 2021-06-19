Euro 2020: England vs Scotland Match Recap

England turned in another lackluster performance and were held to a 0-0 draw by Scotland in their Euro 2020 encounter on Friday.

England looked bright early on and came close from a Mason Mount corner in the 11th minute. John Stones found space in the Scotland box but was unable to guide his header on goal as the ball ricocheted off the inside of the post and was eventually cleared.

Minutes later Raheem Sterling picked out a darting run from Mount, who was unable to guide the ball on target.

Scotland soon raised their level and grew into the half. Their best chance came on the half-hour mark when a deep cross from Arsenal's Kieran Tierney was met by Stephen O'Donnell. But Jordan Pickford got down well to make the save.

The second half was largely uneventful as both sides struggled to create chances. The nearest England came was when Mount's shot at the near post forced David Marshall into a good low save.

Harry Kane picked out Reece James on the edge of the box in the 55th minute but the Chelsea full-back's effort floated harmlessly over the bar.

In the 62nd minute, it was Scotland's turn to threaten from a corner. Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes came close when his left-footed volley flew past Pickford in the England goal. While the ball was likely heading wide, James nevertheless stepped in to clear.

England did threaten late on when some good work down the right led to chaos in the Scotland box. Players from both sides struggled to make proper contact and John McGinn was eventually able to clear the danger.

England missed the chance to take control of their Euro 2020 group and are now tied at the top of the standings with the Czech Republic, who they meet next time out.

While the point was more valuable for Scotland, they still face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout rounds of Euro 2020, having lost their opener against the Czech Republic. They face Croatia in their final group game.

