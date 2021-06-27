Euro 2020: Former France international hits out at Kylian Mbappe

Former France international Jerome Rothen has taken a shot at Kylian Mbappe, claiming the Paris Saint-Germain forward has an oversized ego. Rothen believes that is beginning to affect the striker's performances at Euro 2020.

France have lacked fluency going forward at Euro 2020, with Mbappe yet to score in the competition. Didier Deschamps' side finished on top of their group but only managed to win one of their three matches.

Rothen believes Mbappe has failed to replicate the form he showed with PSG. The 22-year-old netted 42 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions this past season for the French club.

"I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things," he was quoted as saying by SportBible. "It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros."

"Is he in the right like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no. We expect much better from Kylian Mbappe. Everyone thinks that Mbappe is one of the best players in Europe. But if you immediately put him in the category of the very best, you cannot be satisfied."

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Rothen claims Kylian Mbappe should not be taking free kicks at Euro 2020

Kylian Mbappe has been tasked with free-kick duty for France at the Euros, but he has failed to find the back of the net even once.

Rothen claims France should be allowing Antoine Griezmann or Paul Pogba to take set-pieces instead of Mbappe.

"Is he aware that he does not have the class of some [of the others] in the group on set pieces? Maybe he scores them in training. But I watch all of Mbappe's matches. Do you remember a magnificent free-kick? From 25 metres? On the other hand, I remember some from Griezmann, from Pogba. That's two already, a left footer and a right footer. So what is he [Mbappe] doing there?"

France take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 on 28 June.

Fabrizio Romano's exclusive column for Sportskeeda check here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram