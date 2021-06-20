Euro 2020: Former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardene takes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo following 'Bottlegate'

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene has taken a massive dig at Cristiano Ronaldo following the controversy surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Coca-Cola bottles at Euro 2020.

One fan took to Twitter to praise Cristiano Ronaldo for taking a stance against unhealthy carbonated drinks while players such as Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara continue to promote them.

Kumar Sangakkara did not respond to the tweet, but Mahela Jayawardene did. In response to a fan's tweet, Mahela Jayawardene tweeted pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo endorsing Coca-Cola with the caption saying:

"Oops!!! You did it again!! should do the sky dive with out the parachute next time"

The tweet was basically in response to the fan but it was also a dig taken at Cristiano Ronaldo for promoting a brand in the past which he now publicly opposes.

However, Jayawardene's tweet did not have the response he would have hoped for. While many fans enjoyed his cheeky comments on Cristiano Ronaldo, many fans criticized him for defending the endorsement of a harmful drink like Coca-Cola.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the 'bottlegate' controversy at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to oppose a Euro 2020 sponsor in a press conference with the Portugal captain moving Coca-Cola bottles aside and urging the public to drink water instead.

The act soon became a trend with French superstar Paul Pogba following suit by moving Heineken beer bottles aside. Later this week, Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli followed in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps by replacing Coca-Cola bottles with water.

Euro 2020 organizers are understandably not pleased by the players' antics during press conferences.

Euro 2020's tournament director Martin Kallen has reminded players of their respective contractual obligations. Failing to do so would see sanctions on players found guilty.

UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen reflects on the first week of the tournament: ⬇️#EURO2020 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a bright start to the Euro 2020 campaign. The 36-year-old has scored three goals in the tournament and is tied with Czech Republic's Patrik Schick for the Golden Boot.

After beating Hungary 3-0 in their opening Euro 2020 game, Portugal were defeated by a resurgent Germany who thrashed them 4-2 in Munich on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next lead his Portugal side against France on Wednesday night, with a spot in the knockout rounds up for grabs.

