EURO 2020: Gareth Southgate reveals real reason behind Bukayo Saka taking the final penalty

Gareth Southgate has revealed why his two main penalty takers were subbed off during the EURO 2020 final. The England manager was in the spotlight last night after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in the shoot-out.

England lost the EURO 2020 final last night to Italy in the shoot-out. The home side took the lead inside the first three minutes but a Leonardo Bonucci equalizer in the second half saw the game go into extra time, and eventually to penalties.

Gareth Southgate gives his reaction to the #ThreeLions' defeat in the #EURO2020 final: https://t.co/BU9PafmLnc — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Gareth Southgate subbed off Mason Mount, Kieran Tripper and Declan Rice during the game and late in extra time brought on Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho for Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker.

The England manager has now hinted that two of the first three substitutes were supposed to be among the penalty takers if they were still on the pitch during the EURO 2020 final. He said:

"What they have to know is none of them are on their own – we win and lose as a team. The penalty takers are my call. We’ve worked on them in training, that’s my decision, that’s not down to the players.

"Tonight it hasn’t gone for us but we know they were the best takers we had left on the pitch. We tried to get those players on the pitch, we already had to take a couple off during the game itself. Of course, it’s going to be heartbreaking for the boys but they are not to blame for that, that’s my call as a coach."

Gareth Southgate backing Bukayo Saka after EURO 2020 penalty miss

Bukayo Saka stepped up to take the final penalty for England despite being just 19-year-old. The Arsenal star had his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma and that cost England the EURO 2020 trophy.

This has been some journey. As a nation, we were united in a belief that we can achieve something special after the hardest of years.



It wasn't meant to be, but this team is just getting started. They will continue to make you proud, both on and off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/vDaTXvo6cH — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Gareth Southgate has taken the blame for the loss and backed his players. He said:

"He’s (Saka) not on his own. He’s such a super boy. He’s been a star and he’s going to continue to be a star. We’ve got to be there to support and help him. He’ll get a lot of love from outside because of what he’s done in this tournament."

