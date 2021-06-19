EURO 2020: Ian Wright blasts Gareth Southgate for his mistakes during Scotland draw

Ian Wright has blasted England manager Gareth Southgate for his substitutions in the EURO 2020 game against Scotland. The former Arsenal striker believes Phil Foden should not have come off and it should have been Harry Kane instead.

England were held to a goalless draw by Scotland at the Wembley Stadium on Friday. The Three Lions failed to make the most of their limited chances and are now in a must-win situation going into the final EURO 2020 matchday.

Jose Mourinho still believes Grealish should start for England ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/sHtn0P6chw — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 15, 2021

Ian Wright was analyzing the EURO 2020 match on ITV when he questioned Gareth Southgate's decision-making. The former England striker believes Phil Foden should have stayed on the pitch with Harry Kane coming off instead. The Manchester City youngster was taken off in the 63rd minute in favor of Jack Grealish but the move did not help much.

Ian Wright said:

"I think it's plain to see that he (Kane) doesn't look at his best, let's be fair. You look at the chances created, Reece James coming into the team, one of the best crossers from his position but hardly any crosses. Not enough balls into the last third for people to play.

"What's he taken Foden off for? There's no way Phil Foden should be leaving the pitch today. It's very disappointing to see. You've got someone like Jadon Sancho on the bench, 16 goals and 20 assists doesn't even get on when we need to create.

"We can talk about Harry Kane and the chances he could have had or how many touches he didn't have, but at the same time did we really create enough? We are supposed to be a team that's one of the favorites to win but I was embarrassed today."

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

🔙 to work



Preparations for Czech Republic on Tuesday have begun for the #ThreeLions. pic.twitter.com/DDAAecTztd — England (@England) June 19, 2021

What next for England at EURO 2020?

England face the Czech Republic in the final EURO 2020 matchday in the group stages. The two sides are currently level on points, and the winners will end up topping Group D.

The losers will need to depend on the Croatia vs Scotland game result to know their final position on the table. However, if the England vs Czech Republic game ends in a draw, the Three Lions will finish second in the group with their opponents topping the table.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee