Euro 2020: Joachim Low announces Germany squad as 2 superstar players return

Germany head coach Joachim Low has recently announced his squad for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which will take place in June. Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels have returned to the squad.

Christian Gunter, Kevin Volland and Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala were included in Low's squad for Euro 2020 while Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng was left out.

Thomas Muller was Germany's talisman during the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. The midfielder has scored 38 goals in 100 appearances for his country but has not been included in the German national team set-up by Joachim Low since 2019.

Muller has played unbelievable football for Bayern Munich over the last couple of seasons. The attacking midfielder has scored eleven goals and provided an astonishing 21 assists for the Munich-based club in the current season, matching his record for assists from last season.

Muller played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's treble success last season and has led them to a Bundesliga triumph this season as well. Over the years, he has proven himself to be the type of big-game player that Germany desperately need in their squad for Euro 2020.

Mats Hummels, on the other hand, has managed to revitalize his career since moving to Dortmund from Bayern Munich in 2019. The defender will add some much-needed experience to Germany's back-line at Euro 2020.

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has not played international football for his country since 2019, and was unable to convince Joachim Low to select him.

Germany have the right mixture of youth and experience to potentially reach the latter stages of Euro 2020

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Germany manager Joachim Low has included a number of youngsters in his squad for Euro 2020. The likes of Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane are set to take center stage for their country.

Low has also added a number of experienced individuals to his squad, including Toni Kroos and Manuel Neuer, apart from Matt Hummels and Thomas Muller. Germany will look to redeem their status as one of the top teams in the world after being knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the group stage.