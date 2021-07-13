Euro 2020: Paul Pogba sends message to English trio after racist abuse

France's Euro 2020 star Paul Pogba has become the latest to back Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they suffered racist abuse online. The three English players were subjected to vile abuse after the Euro 2020 final loss.

England were beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out on Sunday. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to score from the spot as the Three Lions suffered a 3-2 loss in the shoot-out.

Paul Pogba, who has been the subject of racist abuse in the past, has now jumped to the defense of the English trio.

The Manchester United star took to his Instagram to post a message for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. He wrote:

"I am PROUD OF YOU. You win some, you lose some. You took the courage to take the penalties and you showed your worth to help your country reach the final. We cannot tolerate or stand for racism anymore and we will never stop combatting it. You boys should hold your heads high and be proud of your confidence. You are examples of this beautiful game. Never forget that. Be proud of yourselves, the World of football is proud of you!"

Scott McTominay sends message to Euro 2020 stars

Aside from Paul Pogba, Manchester United star Scott McTominay also sent out a message to the English Euro 2020 stars via his Instagram page. He wrote:

"What I am reading this afternoon is absolutely horrendous. Three young guys giving everything they’ve got, something seriously needs to be done about this because for the amount we speak about people & footballers being racially abused it keeps happening time and time again. Keep your head up."

Despite a section sending racist abuse online, many fans have supported the players and are doing their best to ensure the racists do not get the limelight they are hoping for.

