Euro 2020: Spanish star opens up on online abuse and threats to his family

Spanish international Alvaro Morata has opened up about the online abuse he and his family members have received during the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign.

Speaking to Cadena Cope radio station, Morata revealed that it's not just online abuse that his family has been subjected to. Even the crowd at Sevilla's La Cartuja stadium shouted against his wife and children when they came to see him play against Slovakia at Euro 2020. Morata said (via BBC Sport):

"People have been saying, 'I hope your children die'. I'd like people to put themselves in my shoes and think what it's like to get threats to my family. My wife and children have come to the stadium in Seville with Morata on the back of their shirts and people have been shouting at them."

Alvaro Morata hasn't had the best start to Euro 2020. The on-loan Juventus forward has missed quite a number of chances, including a penalty against Slovakia. Nevertheless, Spain went on to win the game by 5-0.

Morata, however, is still proud of himself for having the guts to take a crucial penalty even after the chorus of boos. The 28-year-old said:

"I'm proud of the fact I picked up the ball [to take the penalty] after people booed me in the warm-up. A few years ago I would have been devastated but I'm really motivated. Whoever thinks the opposite doesn't know me."

Despite all the negativity surrounding Morata, he is thankful for all the support he has received from his teammates in this torrid time:

"It's hard to find a group like this especially in the difficult times. After a week like this I've been aware of how everyone looks at me but I look in their eyes and see they are supporting me."

Spain to face World Cup finalists in Euro 2020 Round of 16

After finishing second in their Euro 2020 group, Spain will now travel to the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen to face the 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. The winner of this tie will go on to face either Switzerland or France in the quarterfinals of the competition.

