Euro 2020 star open to Chelsea move this summer - Reports

Chelsea target Sasa Kalajdzic is reportedly ready to leave German club Stuttgart this summer. The Blues have been linked with big-money moves for the likes of Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Romelu Lukaku. However, they now look set to switch their focus to the Austrian striker this summer.

Kalajdzic was one of the breakout stars of the Bundesliga last season, as he scored 17 league goals for Stuttgart. His performances at club level earned him a place in Austria's squad for Euro 2020.

Kalajdzic was highly impressive for Austria during the group stage. His 6'7" frame created a number of problems for defenders throughout the course of the tournament. The striker scored for Austria in extra-time during their 2-1 Round of 16 defeat to Italy.

Chelsea have made Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland their top target this summer. The Blues are, however, resigned to the fact that Dortmund are unwilling to part ways with the Norwegian.

Haaland has three-and-a-half years left on his contract with Dortmund. This gives the German club the upper hand in negotiations with any potential suitors.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reportedly views Kalajdzic as a cheaper alternative to Haaland. The departure of Olivier Giroud to AC Milan could result in Chelsea looking to open negotiations with Stuttgart over a move for the Austrian striker.

When questioned about rumors linking him with a move away from Stuttgart this summer, Kalajdzic revealed that he was open to leaving the club. However, he also said he could imagine himself extending his Stuttgart contract.

"Of course I can imagine extending my contract, but that would also have to fit. It's not just me who decides that, it's also decided by others. Something would have to come along that would just fit, and then we'll see," said Kalajdzic.

He also added:

"If there's something that really impresses me, where I say I want to do that, then I'll do it. I am relaxed. I don't really think about it too much. I'm just here right now, having fun with my friends and trying to prepare for every single training session."

The Austrian was talked up as a potential Haaland alternative.https://t.co/e5cjZq2Dlj — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) July 24, 2021

Chelsea's potential move for Sasa Kalajdzic could lead to the departure of Tammy Abraham

Sasa Kalajdzic (centre) in action for Austria against Slovakia

Chelsea's search for a striker this summer could lead to the departure of academy product Tammy Abraham. The England international ended the 2019-20 campaign as Chelsea's top goal-scorer in the Premier League. But he fell down the pecking order last season after the arrivals of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Sasa Kalajdzic | “I’m not that worried” – Club chief very confident he can hold onto reported Chelsea target this summerhttps://t.co/GjHotEAwCD #cfc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 22, 2021

Abraham is apparently frustrated with his lack of regular playing time and is keen to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. The striker has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

