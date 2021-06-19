Euro 2020: Sweden vs Slovakia Match Recap

Sweden grabbed a 1-0 win over Slovakia in their Euro 2020 encounter on Friday to move to the top of Group E.

The game started off in lively fashion with both sides having a sight of goal within the first five minutes.

Sebastian Larsson saw his deflected effort saved by Slovakia's Martin Dubravka early on. Down the other end, Juraj Kucka was unable to keep his header down from Marek Hamsik's corner. The rest of the first half, however, passed by without any major talking points.

The game picked up in the second half and Sweden produced their best chance in the 59th minute, when Larsson's floated cross from the right was met by the head of Ludwig Augustinsson. But Dubravka pulled off an acrobatic save to keep the scores level.

A little more than a minute later, Sweden threatened again but Alexander Isak's shot from distance was narrowly deflected wide.

Isak, who impressed in Sweden's opener against Spain, put in another eye-catching display. The Real Sociedad forward narrowly headed over after finding space in the 66th minute.

He came even closer in the 70th when he evaded several challenges before striking a powerful shot towards the near post that was well saved by Dubravka.

Sweden were finally rewarded for their dominance. Isak's deft pass in the 75th minute sent Robin Quaison through on goal, but he was brought down by Dubravka and Sweden were awarded a penalty.

Emil Forsburg made no mistake from the spot, scoring Sweden's first goal of the tournament and giving them control of the match. Janne Andersson's side held on for the rest of the match to wrap up the three points.

Sweden, who face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in their next Euro 2020 game, are now in pole position to qualify for the knockout rounds. Slovakia also remain in contention but will face a tough test in Spain next time out.

