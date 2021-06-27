Euro 2020: Warrior-like Denmark keep their fairytale going after putting Wales to the sword

Nobody expected Denmark to come this far at Euro 2020. The Red and White navigated their way through a group where they were underdogs.

Paired in the same group as Finland, Belgium and Russia, the Danes made the worst possible start to the tournament after losing their first two matches.

And yet, they still managed to finish second after a 4-1 victory over Russia in their final group game. Even better, here they are in the quarter-finals of the European Championships.

Kasper Hjulmand and his charges have been one of the revelations of the tournament and, despite missing the services of the indisposed Christian Eriksen, they are only growing stronger and stronger.

Denmark thump Wales

On Saturday, Denmark became the first team to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 following a 4-0 thrashing of Wales.

The Red and White completely dominated their opponents and were clinical when it mattered most. After controlling the early exchanges, Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring with a marvelous finish.

The Nice striker doubled Denmark’s lead early in the second half, before Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite added late goals to complete the rout.

Hjulmand’s side may have made a slow start to the tournament, but they’re currently brimming with so much confidence after their latest conquest.

Hjulmand and his warriors keep the fairytale going

When Denmark lost Eriksen for the rest of Euro 2020 following his cardiac arrest on the pitch, almost everyone thought their tournament was over.

However, the absence of the Inter Milan playmaker has only spurred the team on. They’ve become more united and focused on winning in honor of their sidelined teammate.

“When Christian collapsed, everything changed for me. It was suddenly a totally different situation," said Hjulmand, as quoted by Goal.

"We needed the love and the support and that gave us wings. It’s hard to believe that this is reality. I am really grateful for all the Danes who came here. It’s crazy. I am very, very grateful.

"I admire the boys. Everything wasn’t perfect during the game, but we improved. The guys are true warriors.”

Denmark are currently playing like warriors, which means no team would relish facing them in the quarter-finals. The Red and White are creating something special; a fairytale story that lives on, for now.

