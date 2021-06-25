Wales vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 37 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back with its first set of knock-out fixtures this weekend as Wales lock horns with Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Both teams fought hard to make it to this stage of the competition and will be intent on proving a point in this match.

Denmark suffered two early blows at Euro 2020 with defeats against both Finland and Belgium in Group B. The Danes bounced back in fine fashion to secure a brilliant 4-1 victory against Russia and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Wales, on the other hand, gave a good account of themselves against Group A's heavyweights and managed an impressive victory against Turkey in the process. The Welsh side has impressive players in its ranks and could potentially be a dark horse at Euro 2020.

Wales vs Denmark Head-to-Head

Denmark have a good record against Wales and have won six matches out of a total of 10 games played between the two teams. Wales have managed four victories against Denmark and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League in 2018 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Martin Braithwaite scored the decisive goal on the day and will need to be at his best in this match.

Denmark form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-L

Wales form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L-W-D

Wales vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Wales have a strong squad

Wales are undefeated in 14 of their last 16 official fixtures and have shown tremendous improvement in recent years. The Welsh side has also reached the knock-out stages in both its Euro campaigns.

Kieffer Moore has scored six goals for Wales and four of his strikes have been headers. The striker scored the equaliser for Wales against Switzerland and has also scored 20 goals in the Championship this season.

Denmark, on the other hand, have scored 22 goals in their last eight games and will be intent on troubling the Welsh defence this weekend. Yussuf Poulsen and Mikkel Damsgaard were exceptional against Russia earlier this week and will look to replicate their heroics in this match.

Denmark also became the first team in Euro history to reach the knock-outs after losing the first two matches of their campaign. The Danes suffered a shock defeat to Finland before succumbing to Belgium's superior bench strength, but a stellar performance against Russia handed them a useful boost in goal difference at the end of the group stage.

