Euro 2024: Aleksandar Pavlovic ruled out of Germany squad, ex-Liverpool star to replace him

Julian Nagelsmann has opted to call up former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as Bayern Munich starlet Aleksandar Pavlovic's replacement in Germany's Euro 2024 squad. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has withdrawn from the squad at the last minute.

Pavlovic will miss the European Championships due to tonsillitis, which is a massive blow for the host nation. The Bayern youngster is one of European football's most exciting talents but won't play in this summer's tournament.

Nagelsmann has chosen Borussia Dortmund's Can as his replacement. The former Liverpool man is on his way to Germany's camp to link up with the squad, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Pavlovic enjoyed a breakout 23-24 season, appearing 25 times across competitions, with two goals and as many assists. He was expected to shine on home soil at Euro 2024.

Can comes in as his replacement, and he has plenty of experience that Die Mannschaft will benefit from. He's played for Liverpool, Juventus, and Bayer Leverkusen and is still a prominent member of Dortmund's current team. He made 38 appearances across competitions last season, posting two goals and as many assists.

The 30-year-old holding midfielder has, somewhat surprisingly, never earned a cap for Germany. He will provide versatility as he can also play as a makeshift centre-back.

Nagelsmann's men start their campaign in Group A with the tournament's opening game against Scotland on Friday (June 14). They also face Hungary (June 19) and Switzerland (June 23) in the group stages.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks set to be fit for Scoland's clash with Germany in their Euro 2024 opener

Andy Robertson trained ahead of the Euro 2024 opener.

Scotland will be looking to pull off a shock and put a dampener on Germany hosting a European Championship for the first time—the two nations battle at Bayern's Allianz Arena on Friday.

The Tartan Army head into Euro 2024's opening games with fitness scares of their own. Liverpool star Andy Robertson withdrew from a training session on Monday, and there were fears that he'd sustained a serious injury.

Scotland assistant coach John Carver allayed fears by claiming it was only a precautionary measure. Robertson is vital for Steve Clarke's side, with their captain boasting 69 caps to his name.

Robertson endured a difficult club season due to fitness problems, appearing 30 times across competitions for the Merseysiders. He posted three goals and two assists, and Clarke will be eager for him to shine against Germany.