"Europa League, here we come" "Advantage Milan" - Chelsea fans brand Graham Potter as a 'freak' as 'braindead' midfielder starts UCL clash

Chelsea supporters are extremely unhappy that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is starting their team's crucial UEFA Champions League clash with AC Milan.

The Blues are in desperate need of three points at Stamford Bridge as they failed to win either of their opening two games in Europe. Following their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in their most recent encounter, Graham Potter appears to have switched to a back three against the Italian giants.

Potter has elected to keep faith with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal despite Eduoard Mendy's return to fitness. Kalidou Koulibaly returns to the starting lineup following his poor start to life at Chelsea, while Loftus-Cheek also comes into the team.

Loftus-Cheek has played in every Premier League game this season for Chelsea, with former boss Thomas Tuchel often playing him at right-wing-back. But Reece James' return means the 26-year-old will probably play in central midfield against Milan.

As the team news was announced, supporters seemed extremely upset at the England international starting in such a crucial game, as they took to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

' @cfcnatan @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Graham Potter about to get us knocked out of the CL deary me GET HIM OUT @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Graham Potter about to get us knocked out of the CL deary me GET HIM OUT

Will Edwards @WillSEdwards1 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Zakaria should be Starting ahead of rlc and mount shouldn’t be in the team @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal Zakaria should be Starting ahead of rlc and mount shouldn’t be in the team

$ @MelMurd2 Rlc too is playing are we cursed? Rlc too is playing are we cursed?

CFC Wellz @TuchelArmy1sLT RLC is dead when he plays midfield RLC is dead when he plays midfield

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 RLC is so braindead, Potter has already lost the plot RLC is so braindead, Potter has already lost the plot

Graham Potter's former star player hopes Chelsea will give new manager time

Potter left Brighton last month having helped the club reach their highest ever league position, while also implementing an attractive style of play.

His former player Adam Lallana hopes that the Englishman will be given time to install his style on a new set of players. The Brighton midfielder told 5 Live Sport (as per Sussex Express):

“He would have walked into that squad and knew straight away he has an unbelievable array of players to choose from, possibly too many.

"But he will be calm, he will be patient, he won't be panicking at all. Having said that, they only have one point in the [Champions League] group so far, so there is a bit of pressure on from that perspective.

"But having known Graham and knowing the way he works, he will be very methodical in his thinking, very calm in how he speaks to the group and getting his messages across. And I fully expect him to do a great job there, as long as he is given the time.

Lallana added:

"I just hope he is given the time, because it is a cut-throat business at times because of the pressure and Chelsea Football Club has been renowned for the demands of winning silverware. But I think it is a challenge he is up for, he is ready for and I will just be sitting back and watching it unfold."

