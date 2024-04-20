European club trying to convince Barcelona boss Xavi to become their new manager - Reports

Ajax are seemingly trying to convince Barcelona manager Xavi to take on the role of the club's manager before the start of the 2024-25 season. The Dutch giants have endured a wretched season in the Eredivisie, which may see them finish outside European football places in the Netherlands.

Barcelona legend Xavi took over the running of the club in 2021 and led them to the Spanish La Liga title in his first full season. This season, however, the Spanish manager has not enjoyed the same level of success and has announced his decision to leave the club.

Several clubs will be without a manager once the season ends, including top sides like Liverpool and Bayern Munich. Dutch giants Ajax fall in the same category, and Xavi is one of their preferred candidates for the manager's role.

Xavi has not held any talks with the Dutch club, but Sport reports that they consider him their primary target and will soon get in touch with his representatives. They also approached former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who turned down their offer.

Ajax have been far from their best this season, falling behind in the Dutch top-flight, where they were in the relegation zone last year. Their recent 6-0 loss at the hands of Feyenoord shows how deep their problems have been this season.

The Dutch giants are currently managed by John van't Schip, who will remain in charge until the end of the season. Their next manager would have the unenviable task of getting the club back to its glory days, hence the club's pursuit of a top manager.

Barcelona looking internally for Xavi replacement

Barcelona are set to look within the club as they wish to find a replacement for Xavi, who announced his exit in January this year. The club will look to appoint youth team manager Rafael Marquez as the first-team manager, according to reports.

Multiple managers have been linked with the job at the Spanish giants, including the likes of Hansi Flick and Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager was said to be a frontrunner for the position, but all that has changed in the interim.

According to Sport, Barcelona will look to replace Xavi with his former teammate Marquez, who is preferred due to his superior knowledge of the club. His knowledge of the club's young players also makes him a good candidate in the eyes of the club, as they look to continue developing youngsters.

Marquez enjoyed a successful playing career at the club and is now being considered for the top job at the club.

