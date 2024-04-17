European giants could consider move for Manchester United star if he decreases his wage demands - Reports

Inter and Juventus have shown interest in signing Manchester United star Anthony Martial, according to a report by InsideFutbol. The two Italian giants have their sights set on the 28-year-old striker and could pursue him in the summer.

Amid injury woes, Martial is expected to leave Manchester United in the summer when his contract expires. It seems the Red Devils have no plans to activate the club option and keep him through the summer of 2025.

Per InsideFutbol, Inter and Juventus will pursue Martial only if he lowers his salary demands. Martial has an annual salary of £13 million, but interested teams are not inclined to offer him so much money.

Anthony Martial moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2019. He has played just 19 games across all competitions for the Red Devils this year, scoring twice and bagging one assist.

Manchester United boss says Anthony Martial could miss the remainder of the season

Anthony Martial has been out since January with an injury, and it appears there is currently no timetable for his return. The initial timetable was 10 weeks, but the 28-year-old striker remains out.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is unsure if he would come back for the remainder of the season.

"I don’t know, he [Anthony Martial] is still with the medical [team]. He’s out on the pitch. But if he will be available, I don’t know," Ten Hag said, via Strettynews.com.

The Red Devils still have six games to play in the Premier League and another two if they go all the way in the FA Cup. With less than a month before the end of the season, it is unclear whether the club will look to bring Martial back or keep him in the sidelines.

Poll : Will Inter or Juventus land Anthony Martial? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback