"Thanks for the trust" - Carlos Alcaraz jokes about playing for Juventus after Italian club signs player with same name

Carlos Alcaraz recently joked about potentially joining Serie A giants Juventus. This playful banter arose when the Italian club signed a player who shares the same name as the Spaniard.

Juventus recently secured a six-month loan deal for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz Duran. The Argentine will be joining the Italian giants until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent for around $51 million, as per the Athletic.

The 21-year-old made his mark in Southampton after joining the club last year from Racing Club in Argentina. Throughout the ongoing Championship campaign, he registered three goals and an assist in 23 matches from central midfield. In the previous Premier League season, he scored four goals and contributed two assists in 18 appearances.

Following the announcement of Carlos Alcaraz Duran's signing, fans took it upon themselves to jokingly tag tennis player Carlos Alcaraz as if the Spaniard had joined Juventus F.C.

This prompted Alcaraz to playfully express his gratitude towards the Italian side for placing their "trust" in him. He also remarked that he would give his utmost effort to deliver "best" performances.

"I'll try my Best! Thanks for the trust 😂 🙏🏼 ," Alcaraz commented.

Carlos Alcaraz on his Australian Open QF loss: "I leave the tournament happy"

Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his 2024 season at the Australian Open. He defeated the likes of Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Sonego, Shang Juncheng, and Miomir Kecmanovic to secure a quarter-final spot for the first time in Melbourne.

In the last eight, the former World No. 1 went up against Alexander Zverev, who defeated him 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Melbourne Major for the second time.

Following his match against the German, Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction with his performances, saying that he will be leaving the tournament 'happy'.

"Well, it has been a good tournament for me, making quarterfinals, playing good tennis, serving pretty well that I didn't show this good level of serves that I was showing before this match. So but in general, you know, I leave the tournament happy," Alcaraz said.

"But as I said, with the level that I was playing before, coming into this match with a lot of confidence, knowing that I'm playing good tennis is, it's a shame that I started the match like the way that I did and ending the way that I did. But it's tennis," he added.