European giants Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Liverpool's managerial target Xabi Alonso, according to reports from Football Insider.

The 42-year-old Spaniard has implemented an incredible style of play at Bayer Leverkusen in his first senior season on the touchline. Combining offensive firepower with defensive solidity, he has led Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga without a single loss in the entire 2023-24 season.

Alonso played over 200 games for Liverpool and Real Madrid each in a stellar career as a player. He commands a great deal of respect from both clubs and their fans, who eagerly want him to lead their team into a new era.

After Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement to step down as Liverpool's manager at the end of the season, Alonso has emerged as the number one choice to succeed him at the club.

However, sources from within Germany claim that Alonso would continue his stay at Leverkusen if they secure the Bundesliga title this season. Their sporting director Simon Rolfes added that he is "sure" he can keep Alonso at the club.

If he does end up staying beyond this season, Football Insider reports that Real Madrid would be interested in making a move for Alonso's services. Considering current coach Carlo Ancelotti's contract runs till 2026, it would be perfect timing for Real to go for their former player, who knows the ins and outs of the club.

Football Insider had also previously claimed that Alonso has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave for any of his former clubs (Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich), which could pave the way for him to make the next move in his managerial career.

Paris Saint-Germain want Liverpool star to replace Kylian Mbappe in the summer - Reports

As Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid looks more and more imminent, many names have been floated around as his replacement at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). One of the top-most names on the list is Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, according to French news outlet L'Equipe.

With PSG reportedly set to save around £170 million in wages after Mbappe's departure, they are set to go on a recruitment spree. A world-class goalscoring forward, who can also create for his teammates, would be required to fill in the Frenchman's boots, and Salah could be the perfect candidate.

Salah is said to be highly rated amongst the top brass at the Parc des Princes. With his contract expiring in 2025, and his future at Liverpool looking highly uncertain after manager Jurgen Klopp's departure, he could be available on a cut-price deal in the summer.

Salah has also been pictured with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the past, which has only served to fuel the transfer rumors even more. With Saudi Arabia also expected to make a massive offer for the Egyptian at the end of the season, PSG will have to battle it out if they are to bring him to Paris.