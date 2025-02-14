European giants keen to sign Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate in the summer, player keen on possible move: Reports

French giants PSG are reportedly keen on a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the summer, with the defender also interested in joining them. Konate has been an excellent partner to Virgil van Dijk for the Reds this season, and is one of the first names on their team sheet.

PSG are on a mission to rebuild their squad, and signing the best French talent is one of their goals as a club as they look for the elusive European glory. ESPN reports that they are interested in signing Liverpool star Konate as part of a defensive personnel reshuffle.

Captain Marquinhos is 30 years old, and the club is looking to sign a younger, dominant right-sided central defender to possibly replace him. Konate's profile and qualities make him suitable for the role, and his interest in playing in his home country will be key, as well. He was considered for captaincy of the France national team in November, and playing in the country will further endear him to the fans.

Ibrahima Konate has less than 18 months left on his contract with Liverpool, having been at the club since 2021. The 25-year-old has received an offer to extend his contract with the Reds, as he revealed last month, but has yet to accept the offer from the club.

Konate has already appeared 26 times for Arne Slot's side this season despite suffering a knee injury late last year. The France international has already played 116 times in his career for the Reds, having previously represented RB Leipzig.

Liverpool boss charged by FA following Everton sending off

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has received an FA charge after getting a red card in his side's entertaining 2-2 Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park. The Dutch tactician was sent off in the aftermath of a scuffle that saw both sides receive red cards.

Everton captain James Tarkowski was on the scoresheet in the 98th minute, lashing home a late equaliser for the Toffees. In the immediate aftermath of the final whistle, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones received red cards, as did Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Slot has been charged for using improper/abusive words towards centre referee Michael Oliver as the pair shared a rather firm handshake. The former Feyenoord trainer will be on the touchline for his side's next two games in the league against Wolves and Aston Villa while he responds to the FA charge.

