European giants keen on signing Liverpool star, have held talks with player's agents over potential deal - Reports

According to CalcioMercato, Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder joined the English side last summer but has already drawn interest from other clubs on the continent.

Gravenberch joined the club for a reported £34 million and made 38 appearances across all competitions last season. The former Ajax midfielder has been highly rated since he broke onto the scene with the Dutch side as a youngster.

Gravenberch signed for the Reds from Bayern Munich and was expected to be a crucial member of the squad, but Liverpool also brought in other midfield reinforcements. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo joined the club last summer and became important figures in midfield during Jurgen Klopp's final season.

The Reds could make a quick profit by selling the Dutch midfielder if a suitable offer come in. However, newly appointed coach Arne Slot could have plans in store for his compatriot.

"We bought Melwood back" - Jurgen Klopp on the dumbest FSG decision during his time at Liverpool

Departing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes selling their old training facility, Melwood, was the stupidest decision club owners FSG made during his time at the club. The German spent nine years with the Reds, winning almost every major trophy available in that time with the side.

During his farewell event, Klopp talked about FSG's biggest faux pas. The American investors have been phenomenal for the club and helped them return to glory. However, their decision to sell Melwood only to buy it back later for the women's team amused the German tactician.

When prompted to talk about the club owners at the event. Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

"We built two new stands, we built a new training ground that’s state-of-the-art, it’s outstanding – not too big, not too fancy, but a proper training ground, believe me. We bought Melwood back – which is the dumbest thing I ever heard that we sold it in the first place, We bought it back for the ladies."

The move to Melwood has been transformational for Liverpool Women as they rose from a seventh-placed finish last season to fourth place in 2023/24 in the Women's Super League table.

