European giants looking at Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane to become new manager - Reports

Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane this season.

Zidane, who has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid last summer, is considered one of the best managers currently available in the market. Earlier this month, the 50-year-old was briefly linked with Chelsea (via The Telegraph) after the Blues decided to sack Thomas Tuchel.

A legendary player in his own right, the Frenchman earned a name for himself as head coach during his two spells at the Santiago Bernabeu. He helped Los Blancos lift 11 trophies in four-and-a-half years, including two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies.

According to Calcio Mercato (via Le10Sport), Zidane has emerged as a top candidate to be the new manager at Juventus, a club where he plied his trade as a midfielder between 1996 and 2001. As things stand, the club's hierarchy at the Allianz Stadium have lost faith in Allegri.

However, the financial aspect of the operation could complicate matters. With the former Real Madrid man's salary expected to be much higher than Allegri's, a possible change of managers in Turin seems unlikely.

As a player, the one-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Old Lady lift six trophies, including two Serie A titles. He also guided the club to back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals in 1997 and 1998.

Juventus have opened their 2022-23 season on a dispiriting note, registering just two wins in eight matches.

The Bianconeri, who achieved a fourth-place finish last season, are currently eighth in the Serie A standings with 10 points from six matches. The club are yet to open their account in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Juventus will next be in action against bottom-placed Monza at the Stadio Brianteo in a Serie A contest on Sunday (September 18).

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane opens up about returning to management

Speaking to Telefoot (via GOAL) in June this year, Zinedine Zidane admitted that he wants to return to management soon. He said:

"Yes. I have a lot [left to give], or at least something. I want to continue along this path. I want to continue."

He added:

"I still have this flame, it's my passion, football. I'm 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Zidane was linked with PSG earlier this summer after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked. The Parisians ultimately appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager.

