European giants make first move to sign Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly made first contact with Manchester United attacker Rasmus Hojlund over a move in the summer transfer window. According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Bianconeri are keen to make reinforcements in the frontline ahead, as Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave this summer.

Arkadiusz Milik signed a new contract with Juventus last week; however, Vlahovic's situation is complex because he's linked with other clubs. Meanwhile, Randal Kolo Muani, who arrived in Turin from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a loan deal in January, has barely found the net after scoring five goals in three initial Serie A games.

Juventus are shortlisting candidates for the 2025/26 season. They had Joshua Zirkzee on their radar, and Giuntoli also reportedly reached a verbal agreement with his agent, Kia Joorabchian. However, Ruben Amorin has decided to give Zirkzee another chance next season due to his injury.

As a result, Bianconeri have shifted their focus to Rasmus Hojlund, making their first move to sign the former Atalanta forward. The Danish attacker joined Manchester United from Atalanta in August 2023 for a reported fee of €75 million. Since joining the Red Devils, the 22-year-old has played 90 games, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

Ruben Amorin provides injury update about Manchester United defender ahead of Brentford clash

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has stated that Noussair Mazraoui will miss the Red Devils' Premier League fixture against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, May 4.

The Portuguese coach revealed that Mazraoui will miss the clash because he's at risk of injury. He said (via the official website of Manchester United):

"There are some positions that we don't have more players. For example, Nous Mazraoui cannot play. He's in the limit to get an injury. So we are going to deal with that and prepare a game against a team that they won today and is in a great moment. And we have always a responsibility to perform."

Apart from the Moroccan defender, Diogo Dalot will also miss the game due to a calf injury. The Red Devils defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals last week.

Despite a 3-0 lead, Amorim wants his side to play in the second leg with full strength. As a result, he will make rotations in the Manchester United squad.

