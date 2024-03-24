European giants reach agreement with Real Madrid to sign 18-year-old star - Reports

Serie A side AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign defender Alex Jimenez in the upcoming summer transfer window.

A Real Madrid academy product, Jimenez joined AC Milan's under-19 side on loan last summer. He has made five appearances for Milan's senior team this season, three in Serie A and two in Coppa Italia.

As per Sky Sports Italy, AC Milan have reached an early agreement for the permanent signing of Alex Jimenez from Real Madrid for a fee slightly less than €5 million. Los Blancos will reportedly have a buy-back clause in Jimenez's contract, the amount of which hasn't been disclosed.

AC Milan are currently second in the Serie A table with 62 points from 29 matches, behind arch-rivals Inter Milan, who have accumulated 76 points in the same number of games. Next up, Milan will face Fiorentina on Saturday, March 30, at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Manchester United looking to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper this summer - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as per Spanish publication El Nacional.

Andriy Lunin, who joined Real Madrid from Zorya Lugansk in July 2018, has emerged as a crucial player for Los Blancos in the ongoing season. Amid Thibaut Courtois' absence due to a knee injury, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has become the first-choice shot-stopper for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Lunin has secured his spot in the team ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was brought in on loan by the La Liga giants from Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season. In the ongoing season, the Ukrainian goalkeeper has made 23 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just 19 goals.

As a result of his reliable performance, the 25-year-old has garnered the interest of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. As per the aforementioned report, the Red Devils are short-listing options to replace Andre Onana, who joined the Old Trafford outfit last year. Onana's form has been concerning for Manchester United, as he has conceded 60 goals in 39 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets.