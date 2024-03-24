European giants respond as Manchester United set 'outrageous' asking price for Mason Greenwood: Reports

Atletico Madrid have made their feelings clear on a possible move for Manchester United star Mason Greenwood. According to Mundo Desportivo, Los Rojiblancos are keen on signing the winger but are unwilling to meet the reported €60 million price tag placed by the Red Devils.

Greenwood is believed to be admired by the coaching staff at Atletico, who remain keen to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano. He has impressed in La Liga with Getafe, securing a loan move to the club in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old has bagged eight goals and five assists in 27 appearances.

While Getafe themselves are keen to hold on to Greenwood with another loan deal, Manchester United are unwilling to do so. The report claims that his future at Old Trafford is up in the air with new ownership looking to revisit his situation. Mundo Deportivo claim that should they decide to not bring him back, they will be interested in only a permanent deal.

The attacker last played for the Premier League giants in January 2022 following which he was investigated by the police on counts of attempted rape and assault. The case was eventually dropped in February 2023 over a lack of evidence.

United intended to return Greenwood to the playing squad late last season but following heavy backlash they decided against doing so.

Atletico Madrid are not the only side interested in the player. Earlier this month, Manchester United director John Murtough met with Barcelona sporting director Deco and the player's representatives.

However, La Blaugrana were also unhappy with United's demands. It remains to be seen what decision will be taken on the 22-year-old's future.

Manchester United eye championship star to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield

The midfielder has impressed for Leicester City.

Manchester United have their eye on Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall over a possible transfer. According to 90min, the Red Devils are keen on snapping up the 25-year-old who has been one of the driving forces behind the Foxes' search for promotion.

With academy prospect Kobbie Mainoo bursting onto the scene, United are keen on finding him the right partner in midfield. Casemiro has not performed well this season, while Christian Eriksen recently expressed unhappiness with his playing time as well.

Dewsbury-Hall has shined for Leicester, bagging 10 goals and 12 assists in the league this season. The Foxes are currently second in the league and look strong candidates for automatic promotion. Should they do so, a reported fee of £40 million could secure his services which will drop to £25 million in case they miss out on returning to the Premier League.