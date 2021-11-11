European giants snubbed chance to sign Liverpool superstars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich reportedly missed the chance to sign Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have developed into two of the best forwards in world football since joining the Merseyside club.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich tried to sign Sadio Mane from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2014, but lost out to Premier League club Southampton. The Saints eventually signed the Senegal international for £11.8 million from Salzburg.

The German giants were offered the chance to sign Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2017 while the 29-year-old was at Italian club AS Roma. Liverpool signed Salah from AS Roma in a deal worth £36.5 million in the summer of 2017.

Sadio Mane has gone on to score 103 goals in 233 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, has scored 140 goals in 218 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The duo led Liverpool to their first Champions League title in fourteen years during the 2018-19 season. They were also instrumental in the club's first-ever Premier League title during the 2019-20 season.

Mane and Salah have firmly established themselves as two of the best forwards in Europe. The Egyptian is widely considered the best player in the world at the moment and has scored 15 goals in 15 games for Liverpool this season.

Bayern Munich struggled to find adequate replacements for legendary attacking duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben after the duo left the club in 2019. The German club have, however, managed to develop youngsters such as Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in recent years.

The arrival of Leroy Sane from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 helped Bayern Munich bolster their attacking options. Bayern Munich are currently one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season.

The Bundesliga giants could, however, have enjoyed extended dominance in Europe had they signed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah before the duo made the move to Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



Mo Salah was offered to Bayern between 2015 and 2017 while still playing for AS Roma but the Bundesliga club opted against signing him at the time. 🚨 NEW: Bayern Munich reportedly turned down the chance to sign Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.Mo Salah was offered to Bayern between 2015 and 2017 while still playing for AS Roma but the Bundesliga club opted against signing him at the time. #awlive [bild] 🚨 NEW: Bayern Munich reportedly turned down the chance to sign Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Mo Salah was offered to Bayern between 2015 and 2017 while still playing for AS Roma but the Bundesliga club opted against signing him at the time. #awlive [bild] https://t.co/dEucftwT4J

Liverpool must sign a forward to provide cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Liverpool failed to sign a forward during the summer transfer window. The Reds have therefore been heavily reliant on the goal-scoring abilities of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in recent months.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive



The German club chose not to recruit him.



(Source: 🚨 Mohamed Salah was offered to Bayern Munich during his time at AS Roma, between 2015 and 2017.The German club chose not to recruit him.(Source: @cfbayern 🚨 Mohamed Salah was offered to Bayern Munich during his time at AS Roma, between 2015 and 2017.The German club chose not to recruit him.(Source: @cfbayern) https://t.co/aRfAmdVIwS

The duo will join their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Liverpool will then be short of attacking options and will rely on Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Divock Origi to produce the goods.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool's lack of cover for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah could force the club to sign a new forward in January.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee