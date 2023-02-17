European giants want to sign Liverpool superstar to replace player valued at £88m - Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering Liverpool's Roberto Firmino as a potential replacement for Joao Felix, who is currently on loan to Chelsea. With a value of £88 million, Felix's loan move could become permanent at the end of the season, forcing Atletico to look for a quality replacement.

According to GOAL, Atletico Madrid has made the signing of Firmino their top priority in the summer transfer window, with the Brazilian's experience and talent viewed as ideal for leading their attack. Firmino, who has been with Liverpool since 2015, has an impressive track record, having scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 349 games for the Reds.

However, Firmino's spot in Liverpool's starting lineup has come under threat with the arrival of Darwin Nunez in 2022, and he is said to be considering his options. The opportunity to lead Atletico's attack could prove tempting for Firmino, and a move to the Spanish capital would give him a chance to showcase his skills in a different league.

Atletico Madrid are keen to secure Firmino's services for free, with his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of the season. The Brazilian's experience in the Premier League and his proven goal-scoring ability make him a prime target for Atletico Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Despite his impressive performances over the years, Firmino has had a relatively quiet season for Liverpool, scoring just nine goals and four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions. However, his talent and experience would make him a valuable addition to any team, and Atletico Madrid are keen to secure his services.

If Atletico Madrid successfully pursues Firmino, it would be a significant blow to Liverpool, who would lose a valuable squad member. It remains to be seen if a move will materialize, but Atletico Madrid's interest in Firmino is a clear indication of the Brazilian's quality and reputation as one of the best forwards in the game today.

Colombian forward Luis Diaz joins Liverpool training as he works on injury recovery, yet to return to full training

Liverpool's Colombian forward, Luis Diaz, has resumed training with the team as he continues his recovery from a knee injury. The 26-year-old has been out of action since October 2022, when he initially sustained the injury during a match against Arsenal.

Although he was expected to return after the World Cup, a setback during Liverpool's training camp in Dubai delayed his recovery.

Despite rejoining training, Diaz is yet to return to full training with the team. Pool fans will hopefully see the talented forward back on the pitch soon to help the Reds better their position in the Premier League table.

