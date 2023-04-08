European giants want to sign Manchester United superstar this summer - Reports

European giants Juventus are keen on signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial this summer, as per Calciomercato. Juventus, who face a problematic situation in Serie A due to a points deduction for financial irregularities, have identified Martial as a potential squad-strengthening option next season.

Martial, signed by Manchester United for his huge potential in 2015 for a total fee of £57.6 million, has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford. Injuries and inconsistency have been key concerns for his manager, Erik ten Hag, who no longer counts on him.

The 27-year-old has been on the pitch for over 700 minutes in 16 appearances in the ongoing season. While he is still impactful, his lack of consistency and regular injury absences have affected his chances of a regular spot in the starting XI.

Despite his struggles, Martial is still a talented player with immense potential. Juventus will hope to take advantage of the situation and sign him in the upcoming transfer window. While the Italian side have financial problems, signing Martial won't be a significant problem as he is expected to terminate his contract with Manchester United before joining his next club.

Juventus' interest in Martial comes as the Old Lady faces a potential exodus of star players should they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Inter Milan and may lose a few of their key players if they fail to cut the UCL spot.

Martial's potential departure from Manchester United would be another blow for the Red Devils, who are short on attacking options in the squad. However, United may be willing to let go of Martial, given his injury struggles.

Manchester United set to offer new contract to young star Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer Facundo Pellistri a new contract. The 21-year-old has made nine appearances for the senior side, contributing one assist.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the club has direct talks scheduled with Pellistri's agents this month. The club's management highly rates the Uruguayan winger and has impressed both Erik ten Hag and the board with his development.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag and the board are very happy with his development — new long term deal will be discussed very soon. Manchester United have clear in mind the plan to offer Facundo Pellistri a new contract. Understand direct talks with his agents will take place this monthTen Hag and the board are very happy with his development — new long term deal will be discussed very soon. Manchester United have clear in mind the plan to offer Facundo Pellistri a new contract. Understand direct talks with his agents will take place this month 🔴🇺🇾 #MUFCTen Hag and the board are very happy with his development — new long term deal will be discussed very soon. https://t.co/grNf5gcUvB

A new long-term deal will be discussed soon, which is a testament to his potential and the club's commitment to building a strong squad for the future. The Dutch manager has been handed the task of rebuilding the whole squad at Old Trafford, bringing back their glory days in Europe. Ten Hag has shown faith in reserve team players whenever needed for the benefit of the team.

Poll : 0 votes