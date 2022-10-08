"Even he was asking for time to get used to his new environment" - Blaise Matuidi explains what has changed for PSG superstar Lionel Messi this season

Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi has revealed the reason behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's form in the French capital this season. The Argentine has impressed for the Parisians, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in nine Ligue 1 games.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Matuidi detailed how the Argentine playmaker needed to adapt to Paris. He said (via Asianet Newsable):

"Even he [Lionel Messi] was asking for time to get used to his new environment. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real-time adaptation."

"He needed it to digest his departure from Barca and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we love to see and all of PSG is delighted with it."

GOAL News @GoalNews Lionel Messi went from one of his worst seasons to returning at his best 🤩 Lionel Messi went from one of his worst seasons to returning at his best 🤩

The former Barcelona man has netted eight goals and provided as many assists across all competitions for the Parisians this term. Lionel Messi scored a wondergoal as the French giants played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League against Benfica in midweek (5 October).

This is in stark contrast to last season when the forward struggled to score goals, eventually becoming the team's main playmaker. Messi managed just six goals in 26 league appearances in the 2021-22 campaign, making 14 assists instead.

Just nine league games into the current season, he has nearly better his goalscoring record from the previous campaign.

GOAL @goal Imagine if Lionel Messi goes out winning it 🥺 Imagine if Lionel Messi goes out winning it 🥺 https://t.co/pWYRDSZyft

PSG superstar Lionel Messi will not play against Reims this Saturday

The defending Ligue 1 champions have confirmed that the Argentine will miss the side's league clash against Reims on Saturday (8 October). Messi was substituted late in the game against Benfica after picking up a knock.

PSG's official website made the announcement in an injury update on the club's first-team players. They stated that the mercurial playmaker has 'remained in treatment after reassuring examinations' and will continue his medical tests.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes