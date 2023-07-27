"Even brought a tear to a Manc" - Ex-Manchester United star reacts to Jordan Henderson's Liverpool farewell message

Former Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck has reacted to Jordan Henderson's farewell message to Liverpool fans ahead of his move to Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson, 33, has been heavily linked with a move to Al-Ettifaq since Steven Gerrard took charge of the club earlier this month. It has been widely reported that the Saudi Pro League outfit have agreed to sign the midfielder from the Reds for £12 million plus add-ons.

The England international took to social media on Wednesday (July 27) to put rumors to bed, confirming that he is leaving Liverpool after 12 years. He bid adieu to the Anfield faithful in an emotional three-minute-long video on Instagram. The caption of the post read:

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan."

Former Manchester United forward Welbeck was among those who were moved by Henderson's farewell message. Despite his association with the Red Devils, the Englishman did not shy away from admitting that the midfielder's video made him emotional.

"Incredible bro. Even brought a tear to a Manc," Welbeck wrote.

Apart from ex-Manchester United star Welbeck, several current and former Liverpool players tipped their hats to Henderson. Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott were quick to react to their captain's farewell message.

"Captain, leader, legend!" Van Dijk wrote.

Henderson and Welbeck played 16 games together for England and combined to score once. They also shared the dressing room during the latter's loan spell at Sunderland in the 2010-11 season.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson latest star to follow former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi

Al-Nassr kicked off Saudi Arabia's spending spree in Europe by roping in Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer following his Manchester United. Many big-name players have since made the move to the middle east. Jordan Henderson is the latest star to make the switch.

It is worth noting that Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq are yet to officially confirm the transfer. However, Henderson has reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Dammam-based club. He was also spotted training with his new teammates on Wednesday (July 26).

Henderson joined the Reds from Sunderland for £20 million in 2011 and went on to make 492 appearances across competitions, bagging 33 goals and 61 assists. He led the side to their first league title in 30 years. The midfielder also helped them win seven other trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.