“Even if you don’t understand English, you can understand the way he wants to play” – Manchester United star says Ten Hag has been ‘very clear’ about his playing style

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that his Manchester United teammates can already feel the difference under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch boss left Ajax over the summer to join the Red Devils in an attempt to rebuild the club following a disastrous campaign.

Ten Hag's teams are famed for their high work rate and incredible intensity. Fernandes has claimed that his teammates are already feeling the benefits of the 52-year-old manager's influence. Speaking to Sky Sports, Fernandes proclaimed:

"I think it's clear. He explains really well what he wants and he demands that so anyone not doing what he demands they know they will be punished. So I think when you talk about discipline, it's about that. He's very clear, so there's no way you can escape from that. Even if you don't understand English, you can understand the way he wants to play, so I think that is really important for us."

"Nobody can get away with anything with him and the senior players have to play their part too, making sure that everyone is on the same page."

Manchester United have been extremely impressive so far on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. They have won all three of their games, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Bruno Fernandes determined to repay faith shown in him by Manchester United

The Portuguese international has been a key part of the Manchester United team since he arrived in January of 2020. He was rewarded with a new five-year deal towards the end of the most recent campaign.

Last season was a disappointing one for the 27-year-old as he scored just ten times compared to 28 strikes the previous campaign. Fernandes claims he is determined to justify his new deal, as he stated:

"Last season, as a team it was not successful so individually, it's difficult to be successful. I was trying in the same way to improve the team, but obviously, it was a difficult season for everyone and was tough to be successful individually because the results were not there."

He added:

"I know everyone is expecting so much from me because my first season was amazing and last season I only scored 10 goals and 14 assists. I know I can do much better than that. I'm happy for what I've been doing at the club and the new contract shows the club respects me and trusts me, and it's time for me to repay that."

