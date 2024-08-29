"Even if they get to see Suarez, Busquets, Alba, people want to see Messi" - MLS star makes honest admission about MLS fans

Former Inter Miami captain DeAndre Yedlin claimed MLS fans want to see Lionel Messi back in action, irrespective of the presence of multiple big stars among the Herons. The FC Cincinnati defender told the media (via Inter Miami News):

“It’s no secret that everyone wants to watch Messi play. For me, he is the greatest of all time and when it’s announced that he will play, every stadium is sold out. If he doesn’t play, people get disappointed, even if they get to see Suarez, Busquets, Alba, people want to see Messi."

Lionel Messi has been out of action after picking up an ankle injury while on Argentina duty during the 2024 Copa America final. It has been over two months since Messi last played for Inter Miami, including the international break and his recovery period.

The Argentine was seen back in training this week and will reportedly be back in action for the Herons in mid-September. He is also set to miss Argentina's international fixtures in September to focus on his recovery. In his absence, stars like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets have been keeping the game up for Inter Miami.

With 56 points strong, the Herons are at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. Yet, fans are longing to see the former Barcelona star back in action. Despite focusing on his recovery, the Argentine icon is frequently spotted in the stands during the MLS games alongside his family.

When will Lionel Messi be back in action? Inter Miami coach Tata Martino provides update

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino shared updates about Lionel Messi's recovery and potential return date ahead of the Herons facing FC Cincinnati last Saturday (August 24). The MLS side secured a 2-0 victory in the match, with Suarez scoring a brace.

Speaking via ESPN, Martino revealed there's no estimated date for the Argentine's return. He said:

"He is not training with the group. But yes, he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers. He is developing well, it was foreseeable that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in a position to play, but we continue to see him develop."

The coach continued:

"There is no estimate, because you are already starting to see how you feel as you add training on the field. The work is planned by the medical part with the physical trainers. But yes, he returns before the end of the regular season."

Since Martino's statements, the Argentine forward was spotted back in training with his Inter Miami teammates on Wednesday, August 28. With the coach confirming he will be back before the end of the MLS regular season, fans can expect La Pulga to be fit before the crucial MLS playoffs.

