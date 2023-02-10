"Even more happy" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al Nassr fans after helping the team win 4-0 against Al Wehda

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartwarming message to the club's fans following their 4-0 win over Al Wehda. The Portuguese talisman scored all four goals for his side as they returned to the top of the table.

This was Ronaldo's first hat-trick for his new club since joining them in December last year. His contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent, following which he moved to Saudi Arabia.

While he couldn't get on the scoresheet in his first two competitive appearances for Al Nassr, he has scored in the last two, taking his goal-scoring tally to five in four matches for them.

Following the 4-0 victory, Ronaldo thanked the club's fans for their support and stressed that he was happier as the team returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

"Thank you for the welcome Al-Nassr fans. Our team was good, I'm happy with my goals today and even more happy that we are in first place," he said after the match.

Al Nassr now have 37 points in 16 matches, is level on points with second-placed Al Shabab and has a match in hand as well.

However, third-placed Al Ittihad could trouble the Portuguese forward's side. They have two matches in hand over Al Nassr and are just three points behind.

Cristiano Ronaldo crosses 500 league goals mark with four strikes against Al Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo took his league goal tally past the 500-goal mark with his four strikes against Al Wehda. He now has a total of 503 league goals under his belt.

The former Real Madrid striker took to Instagram to post a series of photos from the match with the caption:

"Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!"

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 311 goals for Real Madrid, 103 for Manchester United, 81 for Juventus, five for Al Nassr so far, and three for Sporting CP.

