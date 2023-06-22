“Even if he’s £150m” - Rio Ferdinand names his dream summer signing for Manchester United

Prominent pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand feels his former club should go after S.S.C. Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

United are in desperate need of a goalscorer after netting just 58 times in 38 Premier League matches last term, the lowest among the top six. They have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Osimhen and Atalanta BC's Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Ferdinand, speaking on his "FIVE" YouTube podcast, stated that he would definitely sign Kane, who scored 32 league goals last season. However, in the eventuality that the England skipper isn't available, the former Manchester United centre-back named Osimhen as the player he would want.

“I'd sign Kane in a heartbeat. He has gone under the radar because of [Erling] Haaland (who scored 36 Premier League goals), but I am not waiting and playing games in July,” Ferdinand said.

“If he said no, I'd move straight on to Osimhen. Even if he's £150m, do it. Look at the market. Who else is there? There’s no one ready-made.”

Osimhen notably scored 26 times in just 32 Serie A matches to help Napoli win the title and ended the season with 31 goals in 39 appearances across competitions.

Ferdinand also provided his opinion on Hojlund, who scored nine times in 32 Italian top-flight matches for Atalanta last season after arriving in July 2022:

“He’s not ready-made, ain’t done it properly at the top consistently. You’re buying him off the back of a season.”

Apart from the aforementioned forwards, Manchester United have also been linked with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and West Ham United skipper Declan Rice. The Red Devils were rumored to be interested in Osimhen's club teammate Kim Min-Jae as well, but he looks set to join Bayern Munich.

Manchester United face various hurdles in pursuits of Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Kane

Manchester United's pursuit of a goalscorer this summer has hit snags on various fronts. Their ownership situation has many doubting how much they will be able to spend this summer, while the shortage of strikers in the market poses a problem as well.

As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, United are already considering alternate options to Harry Kane despite admiring the player. Romano reported this month that the Red Devils feel Tottenham Hotspur never intended to sell the player and do not want to be drawn into a saga.

Meanwhile, S.S.C. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently confirmed (via Sports Mole) that the club have agreed a two-year extension with Victor Osimhen. However, he added that if a substantial offer came their way, Napoli could be open to selling the Nigerian.

Lastly, Atalanta BC are reportedly set to demand close to €100 million for Rasmus Hojlund (via the Daily Mail). Manchester United and other suitors may have doubts over spending so much on a player who remains relatively unproven in Europe's top five leagues.

