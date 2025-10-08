"Even when he’s been brilliant, he does some of the worst stuff" - Manchester United legend makes claim about Liverpool's Mo Salah

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has shared his thoughts on Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah. He said that even when the Egyptian winger is in form, he produces some "worst stuff" on the pitch at times.

Salah has started the 2025-26 campaign disappointingly by his standards, with three goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions. He's recorded two goals and two assists in seven Premier League games.

In an episode of The Good, The Bad and The Football, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes opened up about Salah, saying:

"He’s still playing in the same position – he just seems to be making the wrong decisions. Yeah, more often than not. There are a couple of times… if you remember last year, look, he scored loads of goals, but a lot of the time he was cutting in from that right-hand side onto his left foot and playing some great balls into people to just tap in.

“There were a couple of instances on Saturday – he’s cutting inside and ballooning the ball over the bar. Last year, those were going in the top corner. When he came inside on that left foot, you thought, ‘he’s hitting that top corner.' He had three or four like that, and he’s hitting them 20, 30 feet over, and you’re thinking, ‘he’s just off the boil.’ That’s what I think.

Saying that Salah often does things like miscontrolling the ball, even when he's in impeccable form, the former Manchester United midfielder added:

“He’s one of them, though – every time you watch him, even when he’s been brilliant, he does some of the worst stuff on a football pitch, you know what I mean? Like, it’ll bounce off his leg or his knee, he’ll miscontrol it – and then all of a sudden he’ll do something that makes him look like the best player in the world at that moment. He’s just struggling to find those best bits right now.”

Salah hasn't provided a goal contribution in his last three games across competitions for Liverpool, which, incidentally, they all lost.

A look at Manchester United and Liverpool's start to the season ahead of their clash at Anfield

Arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face off in the Premier League at Anfield on October 19 after the international break. Both sides desperately need the win despite having contrasting seasons in terms of results.

Manchester United have won just three of their eight games across competitions. They have three wins, two losses, and one draw in the Premier League, and are 10th in the table. They beat Burnley, Sunderland, and Chelsea, lost against Brentford and Manchester City, and drew against Fulham.

Manchester United were also eliminated from the EFL Cup Second Round, losing on penalties against League Two side Grimsby Town. Liverpool, meanwhile, started the season with a penalty shootout defeat in the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace.

Post that, Liverpool won seven games across competitions despite underwhelming performances, courtesy of some late goals. However, that run ended on September 27, as Crystal Palace beat them 2-1 in the Premier League. Liverpool then lost 1-0 at Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League and 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League.

