“Even if I was going in the toilet, he was going to follow me” – Evra names current Premier League star as the most annoying opponent

Manchester United and Premier League legend Patrice Evra has named the opponent who got under his skin the most in his 20-year career. Despite the Frenchman’s long list of antagonists in the Premier League, the opponent isn’t necessarily someone you’d expect.

Evra took the philosophical route initially and claimed:

“The best player I played against was Patrice [Evra]. I was my worst enemy, because I never feared anyone. I was just like when I wasn’t in a good day, I knew anyone could beat me. But, most of the time, I was in a good day.”

However, the star conceded that experienced Premier League star James Milner got under his skin:

“The toughest one? It’s not the toughest one but the most annoying one was James Milner. Even if I was going in the toilet, he was going to follow me. I would say the most annoying is James Milner.”

Patrice Evra played over 350 games for the Red Devils between 2006 and 2014 along with 81 appearances for France. He also enjoyed stints at Monaco and Juventus, among others, and played in an impressive five Champions League finals.

Manchester United @ManUtd Patrice Evra has left #mufc to join Juventus. Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his many years of excellent service. Patrice Evra has left #mufc to join Juventus. Everyone at the club would like to thank him for his many years of excellent service.

Evra first crossed paths with Milner when the current Liverpool star was still at Newcastle during the 2006-07 season. Milner would eventually join Manchester City for a five-year spell, which is where he became a real nemesis for Evra.

Now aged 35, Milner still features in the Premier League for Liverpool. He now plays as a central midfielder and a back-up option for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at full-back.

