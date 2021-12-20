“Even Idrissa Gueye, who runs 15 kilometres, walks on the field” – PSG chief Leonardo claims Lionel Messi critics don’t understand football

PSG sporting director Leonardo has taken a shot at people who criticize Lionel Messi for his work rate, claiming the Argentine’s haters don’t understand football.

Lionel Messi moved to PSG for free in the summer of 2021, concluding his 18-year spell at Barcelona. The Argentinian has done quite well for himself in the last couple of months, already becoming a record-setter at PSG. By lifting his seventh Ballon d’Or in November, Lionel Messi has become the only player in history to win the accolade while playing for PSG.

Despite playing well and creating chances for PSG in Ligue 1, some people have criticized Lionel Messi’s work rate. They believe the Argentine superstar spends a lot of time just walking on the field instead of contributing defensively.

PSG chief Leonardo has been left furious by the allegations, claiming that those who criticize Lionel Messi know nothing about the sport. He also brought Idrissa Gueye into the equation, stating that even the hardest working player at PSG often walks around.

When asked about the criticism regarding Lionel Messi’s work rate, Leonardo, as quoted by Maxifoot, said:

“Who says he has to run 12 kilometers in every game? He's been playing the same way for 20 years. It changes when you have other players next to you. But he is adaptable because he is a genius and the other geniuses that we have will adapt to him.”

The PSG chief added:

“But there you go, he spent 20 years in one place, and we brought him in in three days. Three days ! It was completely unexpected for him. Those who think it works are the ones looking for the problems. Even Idrissa Gueye, who runs 15 kilometers per game, walks on the field.”

Lionel Messi has played 15 games for PSG this season, registering six goals and five assists.

PSG could offload seven players to facilitate Lionel Messi’s wage bill

If reports are to be believed, Lionel Messi earns €1 million every week at PSG, firmly making him the highest-paid player in football history. To facilitate his and other new signings’ wages, PSG are preparing to clean out their closet in January itself.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball As many as seven Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players could reportedly be sold in the January transfer window to fund the wages of Lionel Messi. dlvr.it/SFc0Q3 As many as seven Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players could reportedly be sold in the January transfer window to fund the wages of Lionel Messi. dlvr.it/SFc0Q3

The Parisians could end up selling as many as seven players in the winter transfer window to make room for the summer acquisitions. Mauro Icardi, Colin Dagba, and Abdou Diallo are the top-three players on the list of possible departures.

