"Even if Liverpool got beat 7-0 tomorrow" - Paul Merson explains why Arsenal have 'no chance' of winning PL title

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Arsenal have no chance of winning the Premier League title over Liverpool. He reckons even if the Reds were to lose 7-0 against Manchester City in their upcoming clash on Sunday, February 23, the Gunners would be unable to capitalize due to their lack of firepower up front.

Arsenal had a golden opportunity to strengthen their title aspirations after Arne Slot and Co. recently dropped points during their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. However, they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss against West Ham United at the Emirates (February 22), with Jarrod Bowen netting the winner.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli all missing due to injury, the Gunners looked toothless in front of goal. Mikel Merino was unable to replicate his heroics against Leicester, while Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard also struggled to make an impact.

When asked if he thought the title race was over, Merson told Sky Sports:

"One million percent, one million percent. There's no way Arsenal can catch Liverpool. They got no forward, they've got no forwards. They've got a young 17 year old who's going to have a bright future.

"Trossard's a, he's a bit part player in my opinion. I think if everybody's fit, he's one of them you want to come on with 30 minutes to go if you need him. I think he's that kind of player, but he's got to play every game now and then they got no centre forward."

He added:

"There's absolutely no chance. Even if Liverpool got beat 7 nil tomorrow, they still can't win the league. I see enough today to know that they are going to struggle to the end of the season."

The Gunners will be back in action against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, February 26.

"They’ve got to aim for that" - Michael Owen reveals what Arsenal must do to overcome Liverpool in PL title race

Michael Owen believes Arsenal must win each of their remaining 12 Premier League games to pip Liverpool for the title. The Gunners will need to step up in the coming months to avoid a third second-place finish in a row.

Mikel Arteta and Co.'s title dreams are hanging by a thread following their 1-0 loss against West Ham. They remain second in the PL table with 53 points from 26 games and have won only three out of their last five games, drawing one, and losing the other.

Owen said (via METRO):

"It’s disappointing for the Arsenal fans and now they’re going to need to ask for a lot of help from other teams. Liverpool have been absolutely brilliant this season, no one can deny they deserve to be top. We’re all looking at the run-in and wondering if Arsenal can do it."

He added:

"Now Liverpool need 29 points out of 26 which is not a banker still, it’s not a banker. But that’s assuming Arsenal go unbeaten and that’s the hard thing because they’re struggling for firepower. But they’ve got to aim for that because anything less and you’d think Liverpool would do it."

If the Reds were to defeat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, they would extend their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over the Gunners.

