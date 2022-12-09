"Even as a Madridista" - Jorge Valdano says whoever does not love Lionel Messi does not love football 

Former Real Madrid striker Jorge Valdano has claimed that people who do not love Lionel Messi are not in love with football. The Argentine added that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is the greatest of all time and will not accept any other name as the best ever.

Messi has been in top form this year and has helped PSG and Argentina do well. He has scored thrice in the FIFA World Cup and has been doing all the hard work on the pitch in the final third.

Speaking to The Guardian, Valdano claimed Messi was a genius as he could play in multiple positions. The former Real Madrid striker pointed to the position the Argentina captain occupied in the win over Australia and said:

"And in different positions. He abandoned one role and adapted to a new one on the very day he occupied it. I'm a winger and Guardiola says play false 9: we win 6-2 and I inspire it. Now we see him as a strategist, a midfielder. As if being a genius wasn't enough, time made him wise."

He added:

"Against Australia, it was like the essence of his 1,000 games, the aroma of everything he's been. Even as a madridista, I've always thought that whoever doesn't love Messi doesn't love football. I won't allow anyone to say he is less than anyone ever."

Real Madrid legend heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Jorge Valdona is not the only former Real Madrid forward to praise Lionel Messi. Real Madrid legend Raul has admitted that the Argentina captain is the best he has ever played against, despite coming up against the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Luis Figo, and more superstars of the game.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

"Messi. I was lucky enough to play with Zidane, Ronaldo, Figo, Cristiano... but Messi is different; he makes everything look so easy, so effortless – even the impossible. When you watch him play, it's almost as though you are watching him in the street playing with his mates. From the time when I started out, the best players around then were Roberto Baggio and Ryan Giggs."

Lionel Messi's Argentina take on The Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

