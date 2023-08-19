“Even the manager was screaming at me sometimes because I forget it” – Szoboszlai explains why Klopp yelled at him during Liverpool win

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed why head coach Jurgen Klopp was yelling at him from the touchlines during his side's PL victory over Bournemouth.

The Reds secured their first win of the 2023–24 PL campaign thanks to a comfortable 3-1 home victory against Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side. Goals from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Diogp Jota were enough to cancel out Antoine Semenyo's third-minute opener and secure all three points for the Reds.

Despite a nervy finish to the game from the Reds due to Alexis Mac Allister's second-half sending-off, it was an overall outstanding performance from the home team.

One of the standout players happens to be Hungarian captain Szoboszlai, who made his official home debut at Anfield. The 22-year-old midfielder looked very lively during the encounter as he played all 90 minutes.

However, there were times, especially in the second half, when head coach Klopp was seen screaming at Szoboszlai from the touch line.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Szoboszlai revealed that Klopp constantly kept reminding him to play deeper in the second half after Mac Allister received his matching orders.

The Hungarian international was often caught out of position in midfield, allowing Bournemouth to have a free run at the Liverpool backline.

Szoboszlai said after the game:

"I am feeling really, really great, I am really happy and I hope I can do even more here in front of the fans."

He added:

“We are there for each other and if somebody gets sent off then we change some of the things and I go back as a six. I cannot go forward as much, even the manager was screaming at me sometimes because I forget it. We fight for each other and we even scored after the red card."

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder joined Liverpool this summer from German club side RB Leipzig for a transfer fee in the region of £60 million. He has since started all two of Liverpool's PL fixtures this season.

Liverpool manager reacts to Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth

Argenine midfielder Mac Allister was shown a straight red card during his side's 3-1 home victory against Bournemouth earlier today (August 19).

The 24-year-old Liverpool midfielder was adjudged to have fouled Bournemouth player Ryan Christie just before the hour mark and was given his matching orders by referee Thomas Bramall.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the encounter, Klopp insinuated that the red card shown to Mac Allister was a bit harsh from match official Bramall, who took charge of his first ever PL game.

In his words:

“I saw the red card back and for sure we have to talk about it. I understand 100 percent how it looks for a ref in that moment but when you see it back it is the inside of the foot and no power behind it."

He continued:

“It is not ruthless, it is just mis-hit the ball and then hit slightly the shin of the other player. We saw harsher challenges which were not a red card and this shouldn’t have been. I don’t know exactly what we have to do, but we should talk about it again.”