“Even many footballers ask me what it was like” - Ex-Barcelona star Pedro opens up on how it felt to partner Lionel Messi in attack

Former Barcelona star Pedro has opened up about playing alongside Lionel Messi. The Spaniard admitted that he still gets asked about the Argentine, years after leaving the club to join Chelsea.
Speaking to Four Four Two, Pedro hailed Messi as one of the best of all time. He added that it was a privilege to play with the Barcelona legend, adding that he is proud to have linked up with the Inter Miami captain on the pitch. He said:
"It's something I can tell my kids and friends. Even many footballers, team-mates at Lazio, ask me what it was like to play with Leo. He's one of the best of all time. Giving him so many assists and playing alongside him in that attack for so many years, it was something incredible. I feel very proud – it was a privilege."
Pedro went on to talk about another Barcelona teammate, Thierry Henry, revealing that the Frenchman had no ego despite his career. The Spaniard admitted that he was scared to replace the Arsenal legend and said:
"What a legend! He's a great person, he treated me amazingly and gave me a lot of advice. Despite his magnificent career, he never had an ego, afraid that a young guy would take his spot. My dad calls him 'Uncle' Henry. I often sat with him in the changing room and on the bus. He was one of the players who tried hardest to make me comfortable. As a player and person, he's 10 out of 10."
Pedro played 270 matches with Lionel Messi at Barcelona. The two combined for 54 goals, 32 of which were scored by the Argentine. However, two of the goals scored by the Spaniard came in the UEFA Super Cup: once against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009 and the other against Sevilla in 2015.
Former Barcelona star hail Lionel Messi as the GOAT
Former Barcelona star Pedro spoke about Lionel Messi in
2023 to Tutto Napoli, hailing the Argentine as the GOAT. He believes that the Inter Miami captain is a level above Diego Maradona and said:
"Messi. There is no comparison with Maradona. His numbers are incredible. In all eras of football there have been many incredible players, such as Pele, Maradona, Cruyff. But, for me, if I have to choose one, it is definitely Messi."
Pedro currently plays for Lazio, while Lionel Messi has also left Barcelona and is with Inter Miami since 2023.