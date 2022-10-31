“Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it’s not enough because you don’t have God” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes bold claim to suggest Ligue 1 decline after his departure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has once again claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ligue 1 have been on a decline since he left France, claiming Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi have not filled the void left by him.

The Swedish attacker was talking to Canal Plus when he was quizzed about PSG and Ligue 1. The former Barcelona striker claimed that French football had nothing to talk about since he left the country in 2016.

CANAL+ Foot @CanalplusFoot 🗨️ "Depuis que j'ai quitté la France, il n'y a plus aucun sujet intéressant (...) Pourquoi ? Parce que vous n'avez pas Dieu."



He said:

"Since I left France, everything has gone downhill. There is nothing to talk about anymore in France. France needs me, I don't need France. Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it doesn't help you because you don't have God."

PSG yet to win Champions League despite having Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined PSG in 2012 for a reported €20 million from AC Milan. He was at the Ligue1 side for four seasons and won the league title every year.

He added two Coupe de France medals, three Coupe de la Ligue, and three Trophée des Champions triumphs to his tally but never managed to get his hands on the Champions League trophy.

Zlatan Ibrahimović @Ibra_official My last game tomorrow at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend My last game tomorrow at Parc des Princes. I came like a king, left like a legend https://t.co/OpLL3wzKh0

Speaking about his exit from the club, Ibrahimovic was quoted by The Guardian as saying:

"I would like to thank all my team-mates, the technical staff and everyone at the club. My heart is with the fans. They have always been amazing, from day one. They are the best fans in France. This is not goodbye, we will meet again. I came here as a king and I leave like a legend. But I will be back!"

PSG are yet to win the Champions League in their history but came close in 2020. They reached the final of the European tournament but were beaten by Bayern Munich at the final hurdle.

In 2021, Lionel Messi was added to the PSG squad to bolster the attack that already had Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, they were beaten by Real Madrid in the Round of 16, with Karim Benzema leading the charge for Los Blancos.

They have started well this season and will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy at the end of the season.

