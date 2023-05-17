"Even Messi's teammates for next season know who the GOAT is" - Fans react hilariously as Al-Hilal player copies Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Fans took to Twitter to react hilariously after Al-Hilal winger Michael emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration after scoring a 94th-minute equalizer against Al-Ittihad last night at home (May 16). The game ended 2-2, boosting Al-Nassr and Ronaldo's hopes of winning the Saudi Pro League this season.

Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal were confident going into the clash against league leaders Al-Ittihad. They won the King Cup of Champions on May 12 after edging out Al-Wehda 7-6 on penalties.

Al-Ittihad took control of the game early on, taking a 2-0 lead within the first 30 minutes via goals from Igor Coronado and Ahmed Bamsaud. Musab Fahz Aljuwayr halved the deficit going into half-time for Al-Hilal.

The home side dominated possession (68% to 32%) and were rewarded with a point when Michael scored a last-minute goal in the 94th minute. The Brazilian then took off in excitement, hitting the Siu. His celebration can be viewed below:

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes



If they sign Messi next season this celebration will be banned



Al Hilal player doing Ronaldo celebrationIf they sign Messi next season this celebration will be banned Al Hilal player doing Ronaldo celebrationIf they sign Messi next season this celebration will be banned 😭https://t.co/v8J4jjkPYi

Fans reacted on Twitter, poking fun at Michaell's choice of celebration:

STR @ShortyTellez @cr7raprhymes lmao everyone is doing the CR7 celebration these days @cr7raprhymes lmao everyone is doing the CR7 celebration these days

Wiz @Wizzythelegend @cr7raprhymes Ronaldo fans keep fooling themselves…Anything to keep yourselves happy…Messi has conquered y’all @cr7raprhymes Ronaldo fans keep fooling themselves…Anything to keep yourselves happy…Messi has conquered y’all 😂😂😂😂😂

Shahzaib Ali @Shahjamra @cr7raprhymes They can try to sign messi, but their players know who is the real goat @cr7raprhymes They can try to sign messi, but their players know who is the real goat

shandu @MbejeMabutho @cr7raprhymes @Iamtpngcobo even Messi's teammates for next season know who the goat is @cr7raprhymes @Iamtpngcobo even Messi's teammates for next season know who the goat is😭😭

These comments primarily focus on Lionel Messi's potential reactions after Al-Hilal were linked with the out-of-favor PSG superstar. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is out of contract with Les Parisiens in the summer and has been linked with a move to the Saudi outfit. They are reportedly offering him over €400 million to entice him into joining the club.

Al-Hilal's point boosted Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's title hopes. The Knights of Najd are second in the table with 60 points, just three behind Al-Ittihad. With three games in the season left to go, all eyes will be on the five-time Ballon d'Or to lead his side to the Saudi Pro League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores again as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Ta'ee to put pressure on league leaders Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a second-half penalty and Talisca scored in the 80th minute to secure a 2-0 away win against Al-Ta'ee last night (May 16). This boosted his side's chances of winning the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ittihad also dropped two points against Al-Hilal.

The Portuguese megastar was instrumental in Al-Nassr returning to winning ways after dropping points in three of their last four league matches. He won 100% of his aerial duels, had five shots, and made two recoveries.

His 52nd-minute penalty was his 13th goal of the season in just 17 appearances. Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo has also provided two assists in all competitions.

The Knights of Najd will next be in action against Al-Shadab at home on May 23.

