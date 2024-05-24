“Even at the pizza shop, she had to pay” - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes lifts lid on early dating life with wife 

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes revealed the struggles that he faced early on in his relationship with now-wife Ana Pinho. He penned a candid message to United fans in the Players' Tribune, describing his footballing journey and eulogizing the most important people in his life, including his significant other.

Fernandes and Pinho met as teenagers, with the former beginning to make a name for himself in the footballing scene and the latter refereeing futsal games to make a living. They dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2015.

In his Players' Tribune column, Fernandes expressed his gratitude for his wife's constant support and her role in motivating him to pursue his dreams. He explained how Pinho supported him financially when his pockets were empty, and how she always helped him recover after major setbacks.

He wrote:

"Ana has been with me on this ride since we were 16, 17, 18 years old. We met as teenagers, and when we first started dating, I wasn’t making any money as a footballer, and she had a nice job working as a futsal referee on the weekends. She used to do three or four matches in a row on a Saturday, and then we would always go to the cinema on Sundays."

"I personally didn’t have much money at the time so Ana was the one who had to pay for our movie tickets. Same with going out to dinner. Even at the pizza shop, she had to pay. When I moved to Italy at 17, I lived at the training ground for the first year, and then she followed me at 18, when she finished high school. From day one, we have pursued this dream together. So when I cried tears of joy, it was because of our entire history," he added.

"Something that I never even dreamed about is coming true" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reveals what he said to wife Ana Pinho after being named club captain

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes was awestruck after being named club captain at the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

In a column in the Players' Tribune, Fernandes revealed what he said to his wife Ana Pinho after being handed the armband by manager Erik ten Hag. He wrote:

"Last summer, when I was made captain, I remember coming home to Ana, and I said, "Something happened today… I can’t even explain."

She said, “What?”

I said, "Something that I never even dreamed about is coming true.""

Fernandes claimed that he did not change himself in any way after being named captain and said that he continued to prioritize his play on the pitch. He added:

"As captain, I have simply tried to be Bruno. Not another legend, or another personality, but myself. Same Bruno on and off the pitch. And for me, honesty is everything. You fans deserve honesty, with the way you have supported us."